Watch this Funny or Die parody of Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale” with the gender roles reversed

Funny or Die made a parody of “Handmaid’s Tale” only with men and women switching the roles.

A Hulu original, the show is adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel and is the story of women living in a post-United States totalitarian dystopia known as Gilead. Ruled by a twisted fundamentalism, Gilead’s leaders return life in the society to one of traditional values in which the few women remaining are used as sexual servants to repopulate the world.

On the other hand, the parody presents the society in which the men are forced to return to traditional values and try “to survive in a world under the harsh rule of the feminazi.” It demonstrates how hard life would be if men were denied certain rights, like the right to manspread in public. At least they can still get wasted and eat tacos.