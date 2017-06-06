Watch this guy completely nail his waterslide landing by gracefully gliding across the water like a boss

This video — which we found on the Watch Game YouTube channel — has been blowing people’s minds since it started doing the rounds recently.

It features the coolest guy on the planet — who has deservedly gone viral — as he exits a waterslide in style.

Instead of sliding down the tube, dropping into the water and flailing around like a regular human, the unnamed swimmer miraculously manages to glide to the other side of the pool and step back onto dry land like a some of speedy human hovercraft.





We expect to see this guy on “Ellen” in a few days.