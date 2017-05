Watch this mindboggling Chippendales training video and find out if you have what it takes to be an exotic dancer

We discovered this hysterical retro training video thanks to the¬†Found Footage Fest¬†YouTube channel. The retro training videos we’ve shared in the past were all made to train fast food employees, but this one is a little different.

The video is comprised of clips taken from a 1988 exercise video aimed at wannabe male strippers called “Muscle Motion.”

The voice over is completely bizarre. “Someone’s looking over your shoulders, Chris,” a male voice says as some buff dude (presumably nameed Chris) exercises in front of a poster featuring some other buff dude.





It’s an interesting video to say the least. There’s something incredibly amusing about a bunch of burly, mustachioed, hirsute dudes taking themselves way too seriously while gyrating around in front of a camera. And the thought of some schlubby ’80s guy working out in front of his TV to this video is almost mind blowing.