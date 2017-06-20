Watch this video of a person massaging a fart out of a dog

Things get a little gassy in this video involving Liah, a Rhodesian ridgeback.

The dog is on asleep on the couch and letting out farts when someone decides to try massaging a fart out of her. The man in the video rubs his hands up and down her torso, and his audience waits in silence for the dog to break wind.

RELATED: Meet Barry Larry Terry: the man whose tale of outlaw raccoon antics became a viral sensation

Let’s just say it worked, and Liah woke up as a result. The pooch quickly scurried away, no doubt embarrassed that their fart was caught on camera.



