We can’t stop cringing at this reporter losing her train of thought on live TV — and then dropping the f-bomb

Local reporter Avneet Dhillon must have been having a very bad day when a brain fart caused her to completely lose her train of thought on live TV!

At first, the report is going smoothly. Dhillon walks and talks with all the poise and grace of an Aaron Sorkin character. But she soon gets distracted and fumbles over her words, like a Lena Dunham character.

She tries desperately to get the report back on track, but to no avail. She paces around and racks her brain, until her evident frustration gets the best of her and she utters a cuss word.





The anchor team back in the studio have no choice but to wrap up the segment, leaving poor Avneet kicking herself.