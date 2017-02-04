We have a lot of feelings for the Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg commercial and excited is all of them

The Super Bowl ads are coming out and the ones we’ve seen are great, but the best commercials are always the ones that you see for the first time during the big game. And this year, T-Mobile is teasing us with a big ad that will feature Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy has us in tears of joy with her new role as a whale-saving, tree-hugging activist in a new Super Bowl ad

Snoop Dogg is one of those celebrities that seems to be friends with just about everybody, from the late Tupac to Willie Nelson to Martha Stewart. Stewart and Dogg have been friends for a long time, and they currently host the VH1 show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on which they invite on other celebrity guests.





RELATED: Watching Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart make fried chicken together is exactly what America needs right now