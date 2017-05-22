We rediscovered an oddly enjoyable remix that takes the rage out of Rage Against the Machine

This video was uploaded to YouTube back in 2012 by Andy Rehfeldt who chose to remove some the rage from Rage Against the Machine by giving their 1991 hit “Killing in the Name” a lounge music remix and then syncing it up with live footage from the one of the band’s concerts.

The end result is a hilarious visual and aural treat. Tom Morello’s deafening guitar riff sounds like something from a smooth-jazz chill-out track, but Zack de la Rocha’s voice hasn’t been altered at all, providing even more hilarity.





The sound is funny enough, but once it’s combined with the footage of the band rocking out on stage as tens of thousands of metal heads mosh and headbang like there’s no tomorrow, it becomes one of our favorite videos on the internet.