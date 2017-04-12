We rediscovered one of our favorite YouTube videos of all time — and it’s ruined “Jurassic Park” for us

We’ve been trawling the internet in search of hilarious videos that are seemingly on the verge of being forgotten by the masses. During our hunt for lost gems, we came across this 30 second piece of comedic genius.

The video — which was uploaded in 2012 by YouTuber P.Lo — features a famous scene from the blockbuster movie “Jurassic Park.” In its original form, this is a powerful scene that is accompanied by a rousing John Willaims score — P.Lo’s version, however, is slightly different.

RELATED: This video of a t-rex conducting an orchestra will make “Jurassic Park” fans so nostalgic





P.Lo took it upon himself to re-score this scene using nothing but a melodica, and the results are straight-up hysterical. First, we hear the original score build as Lord Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond enthusiastically welcomes his guests to his park, and then P.Lo’s janky cover version of the film’s score kicks in as we see Sam Neil and Laura Dern look on in amazement at actual living dinosaurs. It’s cinematic perfection.