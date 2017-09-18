We tried the Spicy Noodle Challenge so you don’t have to

The Spicy Noodle Challenge (sometimes referred to as the Nuclear Fire Noodle Challenge) is fairly self-explanatory. To complete the challenge, the participant has to devour an entire bowl of this incredibly spicy instant ramen in one sitting.

Despite many people trying and failing to complete the challenge, we here at Rare decided to go one step further and up the ante by trying these even spicier noodles — which are apparently twice as spicy as the originals.

It wasn’t a pleasant experience, and a lot of pain was endured by our extremely brave and incredibly tough Rare staff members — all for your viewing pleasure!





Enjoy the video, and don’t try this at home.