We’ll never get to hear Jay Thomas tell his “Lone Ranger” story again and that really sucks

Sitcom legend Jay Thomas passed away earlier today at the age 69. Thomas will be fondly remembered by sitcom fans for his roles in “Mork and Mindy” and “Cheers,” but he was also beloved for his famous “Lone Ranger Story” the telling of which became a regular holiday tradition on “Late Show With David Letterman.”

Each year on “The Late Show,” Thomas would drop by to tell what David Letterman called the “greatest talk-show story of all time.” The story involves Thomas, who at the time, was a young radio DJ with a love of reefer. Thomas and a co-worker chauffeured an aging Clayton Moore, the star of the classic radio and TV series “The Lone Ranger,” from a publicity event, only to get in a minor car accident that involved someone hitting their car and leaving the scene of the accident – the punch line comes when Moore, in his full Ranger costume, emerged from the back of Thomas’ car to put the angry driver of the other vehicle in his place.





In 2013, when Thomas was recovering from throat surgery, he was unable to appear on the show, so tennis star John McEnroe did his best to fill in:

Thankfully, Thomas was well enough to return the following year: