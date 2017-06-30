We’re nominating this lego animation movie of a Mario shark attack for an Oscar

It’s not too often that you come across something on YouTube that strikes you immediately as gold. But when we stumbled across the “Lego Mario Shark Attack Movie,” we knew immediately that we’d found the next Stanley Kubrick. The short clip — which must have taken hours to film and produce — chronicles the ploy that Wario tries to play on his brother Mario.

Unfortunately for Wario, his plan backfires and he ends up being chased by shark himself. The video, which was uploaded on Thursday has over 20,000 views and was uploaded by the YouTube channel “Brick Architect.” As their name suggests, the channel uploads a lot of films featuring Lego characters and we love all of them.



