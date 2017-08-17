What goes up, must come down in this compilation, but sometimes people get hurt in the process

This hilarious AFV compilation features 17 different fails — all of which involve people losing a battle with gravity.

If you’re going to fight a force of nature, sometimes you have to be ready to pay the price. And every one of these people have the scars, bumps and bruises to prove it.

It doesn’t matter if you’re walking a tightrope while playing a guitar, paddle boarding, poorly attempting parkour or just goofing off with a sibling — gravity will always find a way to humiliate you. And, most likely, someone will be there to film it when gravity inevitably wins.



