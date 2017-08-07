What this comedian does for the waitstaff at his shows will bring a tear to you eye

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian who regularly performs shirtless. But that’s not where his generosity ends.

Toward the end of all of his live shows, Kreischer asks members of the audience to donate money so that he can hold a raffle for the venue’s waitstaff — as you can see in the video above.

However, this particular raffle was different from must of the others. On this occasion, the server who won the raffle was a single father who desperately needed the money to buy gifts for his daughter’s birthday.





The server mentions this fact over the microphone after Kreischer invites him on stage, and what happens next is genuinely heartwarming.

Side note: The weirdest thing about Bert Kresicher is that Ryan Reynolds played him in a movie. Kind of. The 2002 movie “Van Wilder: Party Liason” was (very) loosely based on his time at Florida State University.

