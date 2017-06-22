What’s that smell? Guy pranks his grandma with an unusual spray

This was one smelly, but funny, prank.

RELATED: Young sisters argue over an age-old question: who farted?

A guy decided to prank his grandmother with a bottle of Liquid ASS, which smells exactly like you think it would. The grandmother thinks her grandson is farting, or “popping” as she refers to it. The smell gets so bad that she opens a window and sprays something else to try to combat the stench.

Once she figures out the stinky smell is coming from a spray, she tells her grandson to take it away.



