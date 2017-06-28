When a 92-year-old former TV star appeared in the audience, Jimmy Fallon brought him on set

Tuesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” had a one-of-a-kind moment when the host brought an audience member on set. During a break, Fallon was walking through and greeting the audience when somebody announced that their grandfather, a legendary television actor, Bill Hayes, was with them. Fallon asked, “Were you on with Johnny Carson?,” and the aging actor responded that he had been on with Sid Caesar and Johnny Carson. Jimmy invited Hayes down to the set to “introduce Sheryl Crow with [him].”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus disguised themselves as subway singers and pranked commuters in New York City





Fallon learned that Hayes also had a hit song, “The Ballad of Davy Crockett,” and the host couldn’t hold back his excitement. Hayes announced that they did the song in one track, one take, and that it was the best record of 1955. Even Sheryl Crow ran off the stage to praise the 92-year-old star.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon shows off his facial hair and goes “bro biking” with his best buddy Justin Timberlake