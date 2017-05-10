When a big-time comic went on local news, the anchors couldn’t keep it together

Local news programs are usually a bit more laid-back than their national counterparts. But when Bert Kreischer — a stand-up comic and host of “Trip Flip” on the Travel Channel — stopped by WKRC in Cincinnati to promote an upcoming show, he took things to a whole new level.

Kreischer initially sat down to chat with co-anchors Sheila Gray and Bob Herzog for a few minutes and had them chuckling for the whole interview.





He then showed up on the weather report with meteorologist Tera Blake as she was getting ready to present her forecast — and he wasn’t wearing a shirt, which caused the anchors to laugh even harder. Tera, on the other hand, didn’t seem particularly amused.