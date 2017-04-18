Rare Humor

When a drunk neighbor stumbled home, the cameras were rolling — and so was he

Most of us have enjoyed hard nights out in our time. While they make for good stories, drunken stupors are generally unusual (after college, anyway), and most people just have a few drinks and a small hangover. However, in Russia they have a bit of a different take on alcohol than we do in America. In short, they drink a lot more of it, and they drink it a lot stronger. In 2016, CBS named Russia as the fourth drunkest nation, reporting that more people die as a result of alcohol than “HIV, violence or tuberculosis.”


One Russian decided to film his neighbor coming home from a day of heavy drinking. The poor guy manages to open the fence, but he doesn’t get much further than that, finally giving up and heading down the road — presumably for another drink.

Alex Thomas, Rare Staff | Posted on
