When his unimpressive ATV donut session ended in painful humiliation, he regretted asking someone to film it

Sometimes they bruise their bodies. Sometimes they bruise their egos. And sometimes, much to our joy, they bruise both. The scenario depicted in this video — uploaded to ViralHog’s YouTube Channel — is one of those times.

RELATED: Lock up your toys because this sneaky T.rex is coming to ride off into the sunset with your ATV

ATVs are pretty cool. But having someone film you while you do donuts on an ATV is most definitely not not cool. We’re not saying that he deserved what happened to him, but we would have laughed a lot less if he weren’t being such a brazen show-off.



