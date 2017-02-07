When one of his jokes didn’t go over well, George Lopez blew his top

George Lopez has been a stand-up comedian for years, and his success on the stage has led to a number of television shows.

However, on Saturday night, the Mexican-American comic had a performance that he might want to forget.

The controversy began when Lopez said, “there are only two rules in the Latino family: don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.” While most of the audience handled the joke well, one woman in the front row decided she wasn’t happy with the material and took the opportunity to stand up and flip the comic the bird.





Rather than spin the heckler on her head, Lopez got pretty confrontational, declaring that “if you can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf***ing place. So sit your ass down or get the f*** out of here.” A moment after that, he booted her from his show, and security led her out.

Lopez has not commented about the issue on any of his social media accounts.