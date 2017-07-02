When one of the stars of “Superbad” noticed a guy at a music festival carrying a flag with his face on it, he did what most celebrities would not

In this strangely heartwarming video shared to YouTube, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who played Fogell — AKA McLovin — in the 2007 comedy “Superbad,” can be seen walking through the crowd at a music festival, dressed in a tank top and shorts and donning a headband and sunglasses.

Mintz-Plasse confronts a festival-goer who is holding a placard that features McLovin’s fake ID — a prominent prop from the film.

For a while the guy is completely oblivious as to whom he’s standing next to. He just wants to party.

At one point, he looks at McLovin in the eyes and appears to converse with him, albeit briefly, but the penny still doesn’t drop.

Eventually, just as Mintz-Plasse is about to give up, he motions to the sign, and the guy looks at it, then back at the real deal, and it finally clicks. The two embrace, and it’s clear that sign guy is elated to have met one of his idols.