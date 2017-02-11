When the drugs kicked in, she needed a lot of help – even with the basics

While the internet was mostly invented for cat videos, clips of people coming out of anesthesia and struggling hard with basic tasks are some of the funniest moments on the world wide web. One girl was emerging from the drugs when her friend started filming.

RELATED: This girl was on anesthesia when her mom told her that her favorite restaurant closed

He announced, “let’s watch Courtney try and get this straw.” Poor Courtney had an incredibly difficult time finding the straw and an impossible time actually drinking whatever is contained in the cup. It seems like wherever her mouth is, the straw just simply isn’t. Finally, she located that evasive little thing, but it seems like she’s not entirely sure how drinking works.





RELATED: What this girl does when she’s coming down off of anesthesia is pretty hilarious