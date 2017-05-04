When the firetruck is parked outside, this toddler can’t help but run around the house screaming

Almost every little boy loves firetrucks. And, what’s not to love? They’re massive, bright red, they shoot water and make loud noises. A video, uploaded to YouTube in March, shows a youngster peeking out the window when he sees it–the firetruck.

Instantly, he runs out of the room, screaming “hey dada, the firetruck is here! The firetruck is here!” When his parents ask him about it, the little guy has a tough time stringing together sentences; instead blurting out fragments like “it’s so exciting” and “it’s right here.”





His parents uploaded the video and explained that the truck was parked outside the house to let water out of a hydrant but noted that “in case you can’t tell, our son loves fire trucks.”