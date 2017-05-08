Rare Humor

When this busker brought his accordion on a plane, he had no idea he’d be providing his fellow passengers with a free concert

Ryanair is an Irish airline, so naturally these Ryanair cabin crew members were very excited when they discovered that one of their passengers had brought an accordion — an Irish instrument — on board.

“You can’t bring an Irish instrument on an Irish plane and not play a song,” says one particularly pushy flight attendant.

The busker seems reluctant at first, but he eventually agrees and starts playing a famous Irish folk song on the accordion, as his fellow passengers clap and sing along.


