When this dad took his son to play in a pile of leaves, he probably wasn’t expecting him to vanish

Here’s another brilliant AFV video that really tickled us. It features a father and his infant son frolicking around a large pile of leaves, which isn’t a particularly amazing premise for a funny internet clip.

But what happens will you make you gasp right before you burst into fits of laughter. The son is too scared to jump into the pile of leaves (he’s tiny, so it’s forgivable), but Dad is having none of it.

The dad is so insistent that his son jump in the pile that he takes matters into his own hands and throws his son into the huge collection of Autumn leaves.

The kid completely vanishes, which is amazing to witness. Luckily, he’s soon rescued by his old man, so no harm done — although he might be mentally scarred for life. Only time will tell.