When this kid tried to make a show at his graduation ceremony, he ended up on his face

There are plenty of horror stories from graduation ceremonies — just ask the students at a Tennessee high school whose ceremony erupted into a fistfight when their parents couldn’t settle themselves down. But this student might have just taken the cake when he decided to try to do a backflip while walking to the stage to receive his diploma.

The graduation occurred some time last week in Gurnee, Illinois, when students at Warren Township High School were enjoying their end-of-the-year ceremony. We don’t know what happened after the video cut off, but the clip was uploaded to Twitter and widely shared, so we’re guessing that this young man is okay. He’ll be able to go a lot of places with that diploma, but gymnastics is not a career path that we suggest he pursues.





