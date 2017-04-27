Whenever his roommate plays the guitar, this guy hollers lyrics to a different song, and it’s perfect

There’s a pretty good chance that at some point in your life, you’ve lived with an “aspiring musician.” More often than not, that aspiring musician plays the guitar, and even if they’re good, it’s still pretty annoying to hear the same song over and over again.

YouTube user Chris Melberger lived with one such “aspiring musician,” and his roommate was actually pretty good. He seems to have mastered songs by Jack Johnson, Dispatch and a handful of others. However, Chris decided that all those songs were superfluous, and any time he had a camera and came upon his roommate playing the guitar, he began yelling the opening line to “Good Riddance” by Green Day. When he finally discovered his roommate strumming the opening bars of “Good Riddance,” Chris claimed, “I’ve never heard this song before.”





