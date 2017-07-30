While you’re getting pumped up for the big fight, never forget that the always humble Conor McGregor used to be a plumber

In this surprisingly sincere interview with Conan O’Brien from March of 2016, the incendiary Ultimate Fighting champion Conor McGregor shares a story from his past that many people will no doubt find inspiring.

He’s known for being brash and cocky, and in the build-up to his big boxing debut against the equally cocky Floyd Mayweather, McGregor has taken his bravado to a whole new level. If you watched any of the press conferences, you will have seen McGregor cutting over-the-top promos and boisterously bragging on a microphone in front of thousands of people (and millions at home.)





RELATED: Meet the bodybuilder who’s such a dead ringer for Conor McGregor that he decided to walk around with an entourage and prank everyone who recognized him

All of which is what makes this relatively subdued “Conan” appearance all the more surprising.

McGregor chats to Conan about his previous life as a plumber. “If you had really worked hard, you could be a plumber right now,” Conan jokes. But McGregor had bigger dreams, and he followed them.

You can watch more of the interview below.