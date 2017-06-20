Will Ferrell joins Fallon for the Summer of Stache — “Touch it, if you dare”

Jimmy Fallon has been celebrating the Summer of Stache with a mustache that he’s been working on for a long time, and it has finally grown into its own. The facial hair took a while, but it’s now half-impressive, and just about every guest comments on Fallon’s new look.

RELATED: Will Ferrell sings Whitney Houston in what might be the greatest commencement speech of all time

But actor Will Ferrell is known for zany late night appearances, and he decided he wasn’t going to let Fallon out-stache him, appearing with facial hair that blew Fallon out of the water. Ferrell explained that his new look is “kind of Sam Elliot meets Wilford Brimley.”





RELATED: Will Ferrell shaves Conan on live television with his renowned electric razor–“Excalibeard”

Unfortunately, the actor finally revealed that he was wearing a fake mustache. But he proved that he’s a man of the people when he gave the faux facial hair to a young lady in the audience.