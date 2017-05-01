Will Ferrell revives his incredibly accurate George W. Bush impression to roast Trump at “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner”

Reviving his legendary “SNL” impression, Will Ferrell’s ‘George W. Bush’ made a well-received return to the world of political satire over the weekend to provide a new perspective on the Trump administration. “How do you like me now, huh?” he asked the excited audience, “The prodigal son has returned. I don’t know what that means, but I know it’s positive. It’s very prodigal.”

Ferrell’s ‘Dubya’ was a special guest at Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondent’s Dinner,” a gala that was designed as an alternative to the annual White House Correspondent’s Dinner. “History’s proven to be kinder to me than many of you thought,” Ferrell joked before showing the crowd his latest artistic creation: a beautiful portrait of President Donald Trump.





Ferrell’s new movie “The House” comes out on June 2.