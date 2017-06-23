Will Ferrell shows up to a taping of “Conan” in makeup and gives a hilarious performance onstage

Will Ferrell can do it all.

The actor and comedian appeared on an episode of “Conan,” but he had to leave a kid’s birthday party early to make it to the taping. Not one to be embarrassed, Ferrell showed up to the studio in tiger face paint from 8-year-old Justin’s party.

With Ferrell being so famous, one would assume he was in some way close to Justin. After all, he did attend his birthday party, but he actually didn’t know the kid that well at all.





In fact, he had never met Justin before. Ferrell was just being Ferrell.

In an interview segment, Ferrell said he felt bad about having to leave the birthday party, as he didn’t get to do what he does whenever he goes to a kid’s birthday party: sing a song. So, he decided to do just that on the show, dedicating his rendition of The Carpenters’ 1971 hit, “Superstar,” to Justin.

Despite musical guest Ha Ha Tonka scheduled to perform at the end of the show, Ferrell took the stage, tiger face paint and all, to give the audience an additional performance. Before starting, he informed Conan O’Brien that he would be singing the song from beginning to end and expected no interruptions.

“If you interrupt me, I will start again from the beginning,” he told O’Brien.

Ferrell’s performance was filled with heart and soul, and because it’s Ferrell, comedy as well. In the middle of the song, he took a break from singing to address Justin.

“It was a really fun birthday party,” he said. “And, I’m actually really good friends with your mom. And I don’t want to say that I’m your dad. But, I’m your dad.”

While Ferrell attempted to continue singing, O’Brien didn’t follow the no interruption rule, which led to Ferrell telling him repeatedly to shut up.