With scuba gear, a hockey mask and a sword, this guy might have the best prank on the internet

For years, we’ve wondered and debated, is there any such thing as the perfect prank? There are certain elements that make up every great practical joke: an elaborate plan, an unsuspecting victim and a glorious result. The “Friday the 13th” prank has touches of all those, plus, it’s just really funny.

In order to make their little trick perfect, they went to a dive center and got lessons and scuba gear. Then they hid out in a local pond and let their victims come to them. From unsuspecting fishermen to a few kids on a dock and even a guy in a port-a-potty, they let nobody get away without a good jolt.


