Woman goes on Twitter rant about worst AOL Instant Messenger conversation of her life

Remember AIM (aka AOL Instant Messenger)?

Well, one woman named Jessica Ellis remembered one heck of an awkward interaction in a recent rant on Twitter.

In her tale, a childhood crush, Josh, pours his heart out to her after finding out his ex is having his baby, and well, we’ll let her tell the rest.

Let me tell you a story. About THE WORST AOL instant messenger conversation of my life. I hyperventilate just thinking about it. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

Background: When I was 15 I had a crazy romance with a boy named Josh. We're talking house sneaking, virginity losing, etc. He moved away. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

I was heartbroken, we split up, he moved on, but I remained in love with him for…oh…12 years. All via AIM, of course. Because '90s. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

So I'm now 18. He's spent the summer in Guam, working for the salvation army. His away message finally vanishes in late August. I'm giddy. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

And I ask how his summer was. And he says, "complicated." Ruh-ro, but, hey, chance for me to be the understanding ex! Points me!! Except– — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017





What he tells me is that he got a girl PREGNANT in Guam.

(I died)

But they BROKE UP

(alive again)

But he's going to RAISE THE BABY

(dead.) — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

Because she doesnt want to keep it and he wants to raise it in the US

(Dead, eternal)

So he's going to raise it in WA, where he lives?

Well — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

No, actually, he's been thinking about ME ever since it happened. And he wants to MOVE BACK TO CA and BE WITH ME. My exact face pic.twitter.com/WWbBq5FeSP — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

Now. I'd been in love with Josh at first sight. I pined for him. I dreamed of him. This was all I had ever wanted to hear. Except baby. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

ALSO: I am getting all of this info in my parent's kitchen, and mom is subtly wondering why I'm now shaking like a leaf,AIMing my brains out — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

SO, I am like "Josh, you cannot be serious…are you??"

And he tells me I'm the love of his life, he can't imagine doing this without me. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

So I'm like – I need two seconds to think about this. Flip on my away message. Breathe into a paper bag. I'm supposed to start COLLEGE soon. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

Would I really throw it all away to raise someone else's baby with the love of my life?? WOULD I?

Yeah, cause I'm stupid. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

So I head back to the computer. Kick my dad off. Type in, "I've thought about it, and yes. Yes, I want you so much. Let's do it." — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

And he says

"What are you talking about?"

And I'm like

"Your child from Guam that we're going to raise together."

And he says.

"What???" — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

It turns out that his asshole best friend, who had been anti-me when we dated and was still anti-our friendship, had been over. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

And had signed onto Josh's AIM and used it to convince me to throw away my life and reunite with my lost love while raising his baby. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

And I honestly don't remember how this story ends, because I blacked out. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017

There was no baby. All of this was made up. He spent the summer doing Salvation Army things. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 6, 2017