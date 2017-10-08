Woman slams absurd writing job’s guidelines on Twitter, and it only got funnier from there

Well, this is awkward.

Journalist Sally Hayden stumbled upon a freelancer ad at Harcourt Health that had some noticeable issues, and she made sure to share it with the Twitter world.

“Today, in unacceptable freelancer guidelines,” Hayden began, linking to the ad. She particularly called into question that line declaring, “[I]f it was written by someone from India, or whose native language isn’t English, then it won’t work.” There was also that bit about charging potential freelancers for pitches or articles that weren’t up to standard.





Hayden shared a follow-up tweet saying she was accused of being “fake news,” but she also shared that the ad had been changed, with screenshot proof.

Interestingly, given how niche this is, I've received an email accusing me of being fake news. Yes, they now seem to have edited the page. pic.twitter.com/Z7YRkKUDyK — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) October 5, 2017

Oh, but it didn’t stop there, and people noticed.

His name is Rohit Talwar …. Indian origin. 😛 Wut. — Priyanka (@pripayal) October 5, 2017

looks like they deleted the fee after your tweet — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) October 5, 2017

“The plot thickens,” Hayden replied.

And what about that no typo rule?

Moral of the story: you cannot defeat the internet.

For the record, this is how the freelancer guidelines look at the time of this writing.