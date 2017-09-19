Worlds colided when Drew Carey brought a classic “Price Is Right” game to “Ellen”

“The Price is Right” star Drew Carey is celebrating his 10th anniversary as host of the long-running game show and to celebrate, he brought an important part of his set along to the set of “Ellen” for a very special segment that featured a brief game of “The Price is Right!”

Carey brought the “Cliff Hangers” game with him to Ellen’s studio and after Ellen had donned some gloves to assist her with showing off the prizes, a member of the audience was selected in true “Price is Right” style with Carey yelling “come on down!”





The contestant had to guess the prices of a random assortment of items such has a tote bag, an inflatable unicorn and a latte from a Los Angeles International Airport Starbucks.

Needless to say, hilarity ensued.