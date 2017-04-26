Rare Humor

You definitely won’t regret watching this video of a horse getting spooked by a human in a horse mask

This peculiar video finally gives us an answer to the age-old question: “What would happen if a dude put on one of those creepy horse masks and tried to stare down an actual horse?”

The answer isn’t particular surprising, but it is hilarious.

It’s hard to read a horse’s emotions based on its facial expressions, but it’s safe to say that this horse has absolutely no idea what’s happening. It gets freaked out and tries to trot away, but the masked maniac follows it and freaks out the horse some more.


It’s an oddly hypnotic video that we’ve wasted entirely too much time on. And now you have too!

