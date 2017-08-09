You think you’ve seen everything, but you’ve never seen a T. rex doing a sick flip into a dinghy

This brief but brilliant video was uploaded to YouTube by Andreas Falk.

We’re huge fans of those weird T. rex costumes. There’s something so hilariously jarring about their movement. The heads just kind of flop around up there, which makes them look so much dumber than an actual T. rex would.

The tyrannosaur in this video took the clowning to a whole new level and decided to perform a somersault into water-dwelling rubber dinghy — which it absolutely nails.





The adorable little clap it performs with its tiny hands is the icing on the cake.