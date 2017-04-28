You thought models were flawless? Here they are falling all over themselves

We’re used to watching models move over the runway like angels. In American culture, they have been elevated to the status of goddesses. It’s no coincidence that a former model is currently America’s first lady.

But, sometimes, those ridiculous high heels are too much for even the most polished models. A new clip compiled by fashion magazine “Elle” puts together a few of the best runway falls that we’ve ever seen. Twisted ankles seem to be a part of the job when you’re a model. In fact, if you watch this clip, they seem so frequent that we have to wonder whether they have to pay insurance for bad ankles.





