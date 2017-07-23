You will never as badass as this Ultimate Fighting Champion beating the crap out of a shark

WWE did the internet a favor and uploaded this 2003 commercial to their YouTube channel. It features the then up-and-coming phenomenon Brock Lesnar performing his finishing maneuver on a shark, and it really is as epic as it sounds.

The commercial is a “Jaws” parody that was made to promote SummerSlam — WWE’s second-biggest yearly pay-per-view. At the time, Brock Lesnar had just completed an incredibly successful rookie year in the WWE, (he defeated The Rock in the main event of the previous year’s SummerSlam), so his appearance in the commercial makes perfect sense. He was being billed as an unstoppable beast, which is probably why he runs into the ocean while everyone else runs away.





Unsurprisingly, Brock Lesnar would eventually end up fighting people for real in UFC.