You will never be as metal as the guy with cornrows who eats corn while listening to Korn

This amazing video — which is called “Guy with cornrows eats corn while listening to korn” — was made by YouTuber Aaron Gocs back in 2015, and the title is pretty self-explanatory.

RELATED: The way this comedian reacted when an audience member passed out in the front row at his show will make you chuckle

Aaron is the guy with cornrows who sits in front of his webcam eating corn on the cob while listening to the band Korn.

There’s nothing else to it, it’s just that incredible. It’s even more amazing that no one thought to bring these three corn-y items together before this moment.





Rock on, corn guy.