You won’t be able to get the music from these totally hip and unintentionally amusing Wendy’s training videos out of your head

These retro Wendy’s training videos are almost excessively educational. If you’ve ever worked in a fast food restaurant, you probably know that the hardest part of the job is dealing with the stupid customers. Making the food and preparing the drinks isn’t that hard — but clearly the big wigs at Wendy’s didn’t get the memo, as these epic retro training videos prove.

The “Hot Drinks” training video features a rather catchy song that sounds like something Bobby Brown would have made if he understood the complex process of mixing cocoa powder with hot water. It still reeks of a soulless company trying too hard to be cool, but it’s a fun little earworm.





The “Cold Drinks” video, however, is pretty much unbearable. It sounds like a really insincere Banarama song, like something they recorded on a dare.

And Wendy’s is still trying to be cool — they’re one of those companies that tries a little too hard to engage with consumers via Twitter.