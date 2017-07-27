You won’t be able to stop giggling while watching this adorable compilation of animals taking baths

Society is obsessed with animals, and rightly so. They’re cute, fun and loving, and we can never get enough of them. Such is the case in this compilation of animals taking baths; it’s so adorable you won’t be able to stop giggling while watching.

The compilation features everything from cats and dogs to birds and baby ducks. There are cats in the sink, both cats and dogs trying to avoid water, and even a bird in a dog’s water bowl.





No matter what type of animal or where it’s taking a bath, this must-watch compilation will give you your daily dose of cuteness.