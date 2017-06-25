You won’t be able to stop watching this skateboarder fail over and over and over again

At first you don’t succeed, try, try again!

That is exactly what this young skateboarder must have thought as he tried to nail skateboarding tricks using homemade ramps.

The poor guy didn’t catch many breaks as he continued to fall while going over the ramps. The slow motion replays made this kid’s crash landings even funnier to us!

The persistent little guy didn’t let a few bumps and bruises stop him, however. He even showed his numerous injuries off for the camera.



