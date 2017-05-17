You’ll flip out and wince at the same time when you watch these gymnastics fails

We’re very grateful for this epic fail compilation that AFV put out recently. It features some of the most painful looking botches we’ve ever seen. Let’s hope these people aren’t doing gymnastics anymore.

Most of the people featured in the video are kids. Kids are allowed to mess up. They’re kids. They’ve got plenty time to improve. But anyone in this video who is over the age of 17 needs to seriously reevaluate their life decisions. If you haven’t figured it out by this point, you’ll probably never figure it out. Just give up.





There’s a lot of sweet looking bumps in this video, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did.