You’ll think twice about teaching a kid how to fish after watching this little girl’s epic freakout

Fishing is a lot harder than it looks. It requires a lot of patience — more patience than the average child is capable of possessing. Which makes this little girl’s reaction to catching a fish all the more baffling.

She’d already done the difficult part! All she had to do was reel that baby in and she’d be eating homemade fishsticks for dinner. But for some reason, she just couldn’t bring herself to do it. “Take it! Just take it!” she yells at the adult male chaperone who is presumably her father.





She eventually manages to reel the fish in, and then runs away as soon as she sets eyes on the scaly little monster.