Young boy already knows how to pen the perfect apology, and we’re dying

Photographer Geoff Hamanishi recently got into a feud with his young nephew. And in typical kid fashion, Geoff’s nephew devised an insanely creative and hilarious method of apologizing with a handwritten note.

Geoff tweeted out pictures of the notes left in his room by his cheeky little nephew, which read “You still love me right.” Geoff’s nephew was kind enough to include multiple choice options “Yes” and “Little yes” but smart enough to ensure that the “No” option was crossed out.





My nephew made me mad so he left these in my room with a multiple choice question LMFAO pic.twitter.com/wL13jFJIor — Geoff (@the93044) October 8, 2017

The kid is clearly a genius. He’s asking for forgiveness without actually apologizing. Obviously, Geoff’s nephew’s apology skills sent Twitter into meltdown :

So there you have it, the perfect way solve a conflict without having to admit defeat.

