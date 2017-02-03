YouTube comedian Jenna Marbles is determined to figure out how many balloons will make her dog fly

29-year-old YouTube personality and vlogger, Jenna Marbles has found a lot of success in her medium. As of right now, Marbles has more than 16.7 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, making her the 19th most subscribed channel overall and the second top channel operated by a woman.

It’s not surprising since Marbles is an awesome combination of funny, forward and down-to-earth. She manages to turn basic observations into absurd parodies of our everyday behavior and transform the most ridiculous internet challenges into the comedy fodder they deserve.

This week Marbles took it upon herself to orchestrate another video that we have probably all dreamed of. Did you ever wonder how many balloons you’d have to attach to yourself to start to float away? Well, lots of people wonder about that. So Marbles decided to use her pooch to come up with a definitive answer.

She makes it very clear at the beginning of the video that she will not force her dog, Marble to do anything he isn’t comfortable with, and that if she senses fear in the pooch, the experiment ends. After providing this assurance to her fans, Marbles says, “I want to see how many balloons it will take to lift Marble off the ground.”

Fixing a sling to an enormous bouquet of balloons, Marbles begins the process of making her dog fly. She also adds a dumbbell to the sling, since Marble only weighs 5 pounds. Unfortunately, she didn’t buy nearly enough balloons, so it’s back to the store to acquire more!

As you can see, Marbles eventually succeeds! Way to go little guy.