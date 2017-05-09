Zach Galifianakis jokes about his 2-year-old son’s morbid Donald Trump premonition

Appearing on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis recalled his young son’s incredible prediction over a potential Trump presidency.

As his son was enjoying some pancakes for breakfast one morning, Galifianakis said his youngster uttered the following words to himself:

“Certainly if Donald Trump becomes president he will take away our pancakes. Crazy, crazy, crazy.”

To which Galiafianakis responded “oh it’s going to be much worse than that.”





After an irreverent sketch featuring him hanging out with some of Kimmel’s producers aired, Galifianakis joked with the host about his appearance: “I look like Steve Bannon’s nephew,” he said.