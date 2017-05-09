Rare Humor

Zach Galifianakis tells Jimmy Kimmel about his pre-existing conditions

Article will continue after advertisement

In this clip from Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” guest Zach Galifianakis weighs in on the healthcare debate by letting Jimmy Kimmel know why he doesn’t qualify for Trumpcare:

“I would personally not qualify because I have a lot of pre-existing conditions. I have something called cocaine toenail, I have something called Smurf hands, I have something called EDHD, which stands for Ellen DeGeneres hip dysplasia,” he said. “It’s where you can’t stop dancing for 45 minutes.”

RELATED: Zach Galifianakis jokes about his 2-year-old son’s morbid Donald Trump premonition

Galifianakis also regaled the audience with a story of when he first moved to Hollywood and had to live in a youth hostel.


Module Voice Image
Norman Quarrinton, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement