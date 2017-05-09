Zach Galifianakis tells Jimmy Kimmel about his pre-existing conditions

In this clip from Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” guest Zach Galifianakis weighs in on the healthcare debate by letting Jimmy Kimmel know why he doesn’t qualify for Trumpcare:

“I would personally not qualify because I have a lot of pre-existing conditions. I have something called cocaine toenail, I have something called Smurf hands, I have something called EDHD, which stands for Ellen DeGeneres hip dysplasia,” he said. “It’s where you can’t stop dancing for 45 minutes.”

Galifianakis also regaled the audience with a story of when he first moved to Hollywood and had to live in a youth hostel.



