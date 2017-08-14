10 of America’s most violent protests

Public marches and protests have been part of American history since the country’s beginning.

Here are 10 of the most violent protests and riots in American history.

1. New York City, 1863

The draft-related protests of the 1960s are well-known (see below). Those of the 1860s, however, are less known.

In 1863, citizens were drafted to serve on the Union side in the Civil War. However, anybody with $300 (more than $5,000 in 2017 dollars) could avoid the draft.





Resentment at the loophole eventually resulted in rioting that killed either 119 or 120 people, many of whom were African-Americans killed by Irish rioters. Damage was estimated between $1 million and $5 million, a huge sum for the time.

2. Seattle, 1999

The 1999 World Trade Organization conference drew a record 40,000 anti-globalization activists. The activists blocked traffic at major intersections, preventing delegates from getting to the conference, and police responded by firing tear gas, pepper spray and, eventually, rubber bullets.

The crowds then destroyed storefronts, pushed flaming dumpsters into intersections and slashed the tires of police cars. Six hundred people were arrested, and the vandalism caused $20 million in damages.

3. New York City, 1977

The famous New York City blackout struck July 13, 1977. While a 1965 blackout had relatively few issues, the 1977 blackout was filled with arson, looting and violence.

A congressional investigation concluded that over $300 million worth of damages had been incurred. All told, over 1,600 stores were damaged, over 1,000 fires were reported and 3,776 people were arrested, the largest mass arrest in city history.

4. Cincinnati, 2001

The largest urban riot in the United States since the 1992 Los Angeles riots took place in Cincinnati in 2001 after police shot 19-year-old Timothy Thomas.

Two days of rioting were finally quelled by the weather, when hard rain kept protesters indoors. Despite the rain, the riots led to $3.6 million in damages.

5. Detroit, 1967

After an early morning vice squad raid on an unlicensed speakeasy in a rough Detroit neighborhood, rumors of excessive police force began to spread. By 5 a.m. the same day, a bottle was thrown through a police car’s rear window, escalating the situation.

By 3 p.m., almost 400 police officers were trying to restore order to the neighborhood, and their efforts were met with a barrage of bottles and rocks.

When the violence dissipated five days later, on July 28, property damage was estimated to be between $40 million to $80 million.

6. Chicago, 1968

The assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., on April 4, 1968 touched off riots in more than 100 major American cities.

Chicago was one of the worst sites, with a full 28 blocks inundated with looting and arson, prompting Mayor Richard Daley to mobilize more than 10,000 police officers and impose a curfew on anybody under the age of 21. The fire department couldn’t keep up with the blazes and many buildings burned to the ground.

Hundreds of people were left homeless, and there was more than $10 million in damages.

7. Watts, 1965

Before 1992, the 1965 riots in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts were the worst in the city’s history.

The riots started Aug. 11, when a California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a drunk driver, and a small crowd watching the traffic stop grew into a rock-throwing horde. The situation degenerated into widespread violence that didn’t fully die down until six days later, at a cost of $40 million and 34 lives.

8. Oklahoma State Penitentiary, 1973

One of the lesser known but most violent riots in the country’s history took place at the Oklahoma State Prison at McAlester on July 27, 1973. The facility opened in 1911 with a capacity for 1,100 inmates, but it had more than doubled that number by the 1970s.

After two officers were attacked in the cafeteria, 21 prison officials were taken hostage. However, the rioters turned against each other before long, and by the end of the first day, the facility was in flames.

Officials were unable to regain control of the prison until August 4, and by the end, the riot had caused over $20 million in damages.

9. Newark, 1967

Rumors can be the gasoline to the fire of a riot.

On July 12, two white police officers stopped an African-American cab driver for improperly passing. A rumor started that they killed him while in custody. It wasn’t true, but the riot took on a life of its own, resulting in 26 fatalities and $10 million worth of property damage over six days.

10. Los Angeles, 1992

In 1991, four Los Angeles police officers were caught on videotape brutally beating Rodney King, an African-American.

On April 29, 1992, despite the tape, all four officers were acquitted and the city exploded. Fifty-three people were killed and thousands more injured over six days.

When it was all over, more than 1,000 buildings had been destroyed by fire, and most assessments of the damage put its cost at almost $1 billion, making it the costliest episode of civil unrest in United States history.