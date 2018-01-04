Menu
This rapid color changing experiment will convince anyone that science is magic
The bitter chill may prevent you from getting together with friends, but that doesn’t mean you need to be bored all winter.

Here are some fun things to do alone during the coldest days of the year.


Do you love cooking? Try a new recipe, or whip up a fancy dinner for one. If you don’t feel like doing dishes, treat yourself to a meal out.

Of course, there are all the old standbys — movies, books, new workouts, and the projects you’ve been putting off for months.

If you’re not stuck indoors, go for a walk and take in the natural beauty of winter. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, take a trip!

