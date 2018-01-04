The bitter chill may prevent you from getting together with friends, but that doesn’t mean you need to be bored all winter.

Here are some fun things to do alone during the coldest days of the year.





RELATED: Winter has come to Niagara Falls, and it looks like something out of Narnia

Do you love cooking? Try a new recipe, or whip up a fancy dinner for one. If you don’t feel like doing dishes, treat yourself to a meal out.

Of course, there are all the old standbys — movies, books, new workouts, and the projects you’ve been putting off for months.

If you’re not stuck indoors, go for a walk and take in the natural beauty of winter. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, take a trip!

(H/T: POPSUGAR)